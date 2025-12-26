Bhimavaram DSP shifted to DGP office amid complaints from Janasena Party leaders

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government on Thursday transferred Bhimavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) RG Jayasurya following several complaints against him by Janasena Party (JSP) workers and leaders in West Godavari district.

The State government issued orders attaching the DSP to the Director General of Police (DGP) office, while Raghuveer Vishnu has been appointed as the new DSP of Bhimavaram.

Local JSP leaders from Bhimavaram had met Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan a few months ago and submitted written complaints against DSP Jayasurya. They alleged that the officer was hand in glove with gambling camps and was interfering in civil disputes. JSP followers from the Bhimavaram area brought these issues to the notice of the JSP Chief.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took the complaints and spoke to West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and the Home Minister on the issue. West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi conducted an inquiry into the allegations against Jayasurya and submitted a report to the Home Department and the DGP office.

Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju had earlier given a clean chit to the DSP when Pawan Kalyan ordered an inquiry into the matter. The issue led to a rift among influential local communities in the area.

Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to convey to police personnel that such practices would not be tolerated under the alliance government.

With Sankranti celebrations nearing, the transfer has assumed significance.