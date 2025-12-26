CM Naidu, RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan 2025 will be held at National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati from December 26 to 29. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in the inaugural session of the Sammelan.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister. District Collector S Venkateswar and SP L Subbarayudu inspected the venue on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements.

Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan will highlight the close relationship between India’s traditional knowledge systems and modern science. It will emphasise how scientific principles are embedded in cultural practices, with special focus on Bharatiya traditions, and the AP context. As part of the Sammelan, an exhibition on innovations in science and technology, traditional arts and crafts, and grassroots innovations will be organised. After participating in the inaugural session, the Chief Minister will take part in several development programmes in the district.

Mohan Bhagwat reached Tirupati on Thursday evening. On his arrival, BJP and RSS local leaders welcomed him in a grand manner at Alipiri.