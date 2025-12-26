Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh under cloud as irregularities alleged in issuance of sports certificates

VIJAYAWADA: Allegations of large-scale irregularities in the issuance of sports certificates by the Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh (FAAP) have surfaced, triggering serious concerns over the misuse of the sports quota in medical admissions.

Players and parents have blamed the lethargy of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and the State Sports department officials for failing to identify the irregularities and act tough against the association despite repeated representations.

According to aggrieved sportspersons, FAAP failed to renew its affiliation with SAAP after 2023, rendering the association ineligible to issue valid sports certificates. However, the association allegedly continued to distribute certificates to select players, which were later used to secure medical seats under the sports quota.

The shocking incident came into light when one parent approached SAAP questioning the validity of FAAP certificates after his daughter could not obtain a medical seat under sports quota.

One of the controversial cases involves a female player, who reportedly secured a medical seat at ASRAM Medical College in Eluru.

She claimed to have participated in a national-level fencing competition held at Kerala in 2024, while the another certificate she submitted showed participation at the state level in 2025.

“Shockingly, the attendance register of the college claims the same student was present in the college on the day when the competitions were held. How a player could compete at the national level first and then at the state level later, terming it a clear violation of sports hierarchy and eligibility norms,” parents questioned.