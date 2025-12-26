NTR District launches ‘Andhra Taxi’

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards strengthening the tourism ecosystem and improving visitor mobility, the NTR district has launched “Andhra Taxi,” a dedicated, government-backed mobile application aimed at providing safe, affordable, and technology-driven taxi and auto services for tourists.

The initiative is designed to offer seamless last-mile connectivity while showcasing the district’s spiritual, historical, and eco-tourism potential. The Andhra Taxi app was developed under the supervision of the district administration as part of a comprehensive effort to modernize tourism services and enhance the overall travel experience in the district.

The platform enables users to book taxis and autos through multiple access points, including a mobile application, QR code and WhatsApp, ensuring convenience and accessibility for both local commuters and outstation visitors.

Beyond ride booking, the app functions as a single digital interface for tourism-related services, offering detailed information on major tourist destinations, curated itineraries, and travel assistance.

To improve visitor engagement and service quality, local youth have been trained as certified tourist guides, creating employment opportunities while promoting informed, responsible, and sustainable tourism.

Notably, while similar government-supported mobility initiatives exist elsewhere in the country, the Andhra Taxi model has a distinct focus.