NTR District launches ‘Andhra Taxi’

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards strengthening the tourism ecosystem and improving visitor mobility, the NTR district has launched “Andhra Taxi,” a dedicated, government-backed mobile application aimed at providing safe, affordable, and technology-driven taxi and auto services for tourists.
The initiative is designed to offer seamless last-mile connectivity while showcasing the district’s spiritual, historical, and eco-tourism potential. The Andhra Taxi app was developed under the supervision of the district administration as part of a comprehensive effort to modernize tourism services and enhance the overall travel experience in the district.
The platform enables users to book taxis and autos through multiple access points, including a mobile application, QR code and WhatsApp, ensuring convenience and accessibility for both local commuters and outstation visitors.
Beyond ride booking, the app functions as a single digital interface for tourism-related services, offering detailed information on major tourist destinations, curated itineraries, and travel assistance.
To improve visitor engagement and service quality, local youth have been trained as certified tourist guides, creating employment opportunities while promoting informed, responsible, and sustainable tourism.
Notably, while similar government-supported mobility initiatives exist elsewhere in the country, the Andhra Taxi model has a distinct focus.
It’s a tourism-centric platform: NTR Collector
In West Bengal, the State government operates “Yatri Sathi,” a taxi-booking platform primarily aimed at regulating urban taxi fares and providing an alternative to private aggregators. Separately, Andhra Pradesh has partnered with Rapido under a driver-cum-guide tourism initiative, where selected drivers are trained to assist tourists during travel. However, officials pointed out that Andhra Taxi differs from both models, as it is a district administration-driven platform that integrates tourism packages, transport services, safety monitoring, and guide support under a single official framework, with direct oversight from local authorities.
District Collector G Lakshmisha said, “The initiative aligns with the State government’s vision of leveraging tourism as a key driver of economic growth. Unlike conventional ride-hailing services, Andhra Taxi has been designed as a tourism-centric platform that prioritizes safety, affordability, and visitor experience. NTR district has immense potential in spiritual, environmental, and historical tourism, and this initiative will help showcase those strengths.”
SoS system
Safety and service quality form the core of the initiative. The app features an SOS system linked to nearby police stations, real-time monitoring of services, and an in-built feedback mechanism to track passenger experiences and ensure accountability. Auto and taxi drivers associated with the platform have been sensitized to act as tourism ambassadors, with incentives and recognition planned for those delivering exemplary service and maintaining high standards of professionalism and hospitality
Tour packages
The district administration has introduced one-day to four-day tourism packages, covering prominent landmarks such as temples, heritage sites, museums, riverfront attractions, and recreational hubs across the district. The one-day tourism package covers key attractions in and around Vijayawada, including Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, Berram Park, Kondapalli Fort, Pavitra Sangamam (Ferry Ghat), Bhavani Island, Bapu Museum, and Gandhi Hill