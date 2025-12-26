Raft foundation for Amaravati High Court complex laid

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday laid the raft foundation for the new Andhra Pradesh High Court complex in Amaravati, marking a key milestone in the capital city’s development.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana inaugurated the works after performing special rituals, formally launching construction of the permanent judicial complex planned under the Amaravati master plan.

Officials said the B+G+7-storey building, designed by international firm Norman Foster and Partners, will cover about 21 lakh sq. ft. and house 52 court halls. Courtrooms will be located on the second, fourth and sixth floors, while the Chief Justice’s court will be on the eighth floor. The project will use nearly 45,000 tonnes of steel and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

It will feature modern infrastructure, digital court systems and public amenities. Narayana said seven iconic buildings are under construction in Amaravati, with the HC being one of the most significant. He said the government remains committed to completing the capital city as planned.