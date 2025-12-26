Set up agriculture varsity in AP, CM Naidu urges Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to establish Central Agriculture University in the State as promised under Schedule 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He also sought the establishment of a coconut park, an aqua lab and a mango board in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu appealed to the Centre to extend more financial assistance to AP for the comprehensive development of agriculture and allied sectors, and the financial empowerment of farmers.

The State government has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the setting up of Central Agriculture University with an outlay of Rs 2,585 crore. The DPR has been submitted to the Department of Agriculture Research and Education.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who came to Amaravati to unveil the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, went to the Camp Office of the Chief Minister at Undavalli, and held talks.

Informing that AP registered 10.70% growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors, Naidu said the NDA government laid emphasis on water security, demand-driven crops, agritech and food processing. In a representation submitted the Union Agriculture Minister, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to sanction additional funds to the tune of Rs 695 crore for expansion of micro irrigation under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme. He also appealed to the Centre to provide transport subsidy to banana farmers to enable them get better price for their produce.

Besides seeking Rs 200 crore for the development of coconut based industries in the State, Naidu also asked for Central aid to set up silkworm rearing sheds under VB-G RAM G Act.