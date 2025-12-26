Teen killed, four hurt as auto rams into vehicles in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident at the check-post centre in Vinukonda town of Palnadu district on Thursday afternoon, a teenage student was killed on the spot after a speeding luggage auto rammed into parked vehicles.

The deceased was identified as Gunjari Srihari (14), a native of Marella village in Prakasam district. His brother Srikanth sustained a serious leg injury, while their relatives D Ankamma Rao and his wife Renuka also suffered injuries. Several others were injured when the four-wheeler luggage auto crashed into roadside parked motorcycles and a mobile tiffin cart, damaging at least four two-wheelers and triggering panic in the busy area. Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on Marella village.

Vinukonda police, led by Sub-Inspector Balakrishna, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Hospital for treatment. A case was registered, and further investigation is under way. The body of Srihari has been kept at the Vinukonda Government Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to family members after completion of formalities.

According to Vinukonda Town Circle Inspector B Prabhakar, Srihari, along with his brother Srikanth, uncle Ankamma Rao and aunt Renuka, had arrived in Vinukonda by train from Tenali. They later took a two-wheeler from the railway station and were proceeding to Marella village. When they reached the check-post centre, a luggage auto coming from behind at high speed lost control and rammed into parked vehicles and a mobile tiffin cart.

“In the impact, the two-wheeler riders fell down, and Srihari died on the spot,” the CI said. He added that a case has been registered against the luggage auto driver, Ankamma Rao, who was taken into custody. Further investigation is on.