Tribal protests turn violent in Andhra as officials face attacks during land identification exercise

ELURU: Inumuru village in Buttaigudem mandal turned tense on Thursday after a routine land identification exercise escalated into a violent confrontation between tribal residents and government officials.

Buttaigudem Tahsildar PV Chalapathi Rao, along with revenue staff and police personnel, visited the disputed land in RS Numbers 210, 217 and 218 to facilitate cultivation for registered pattadar Sri Yandrapragada Satyanarayana.

During the exercise, a group of local tribals allegedly opposed the move, claiming ancestral rights over the land.

The tribals, reportedly backed by CPI(M) activists, said they had been cultivating the land as “Podu” land for more than three decades.

The protest soon turned violent, with officials allegedly attacked using sticks and knives. Protesters also allegedly threw chilli powder at Tahsildar PV Chalapathi Rao, causing injuries.

In the ensuing chaos, a tractor and several government motorcycles sustained damage. The land, measuring 23.01 acres, is officially recorded as private property belonging to the Yandrapragada family.

A previous Land Transfer Regulation inquiry had ruled in favour of the non-tribal owners. The matter is currently under the supervision of the High Court. Speaking to the TNIE over the mobile phone, Chalapathi Rao confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

He said the issue underscored the complexities involved in tribal land matters and the challenges faced by both tribal and non-tribal communities.

The Tahsildar said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are taking all necessary steps to maintain peace while the investigation continues.

Police have registered cases against several persons linked to the CPI(M) and have stepped up security in the area to prevent further clashes.

Meanwhile, political tensions remain high, with tribal groups alleging police excesses and demanding compensation for damages and injuries.