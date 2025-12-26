Union Government backs PPP model for Andhra Pradesh's medical sector

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has endorsed the State government’s adoption of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the medical and health sector, highlighting plentiful opportunities in the sector.

In a letter to Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadava, Union Health Mini-ster JP Nadda emphasized the need to formulate plans to implement PPP in the healthcare sector for the next three years, citing its success in expanding infrastructure in various sectors such as roads, airports, ports, energy, and urban infrastructure since 2000.

Nadda shared a five-page policy paper outlining the implementation of PPP in the healthcare sector, stating that assistance of 60 percent of the total project expenditure would be provided under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for setting up medical colleges and creating other infrastructure.

For pilot projects, 80 percent of the project cost and 50 percent of the operational expenditure for the first five years would be provided as VGF.

PPP infra projects worth Rs 2,000 cr approved under VGF scheme: Nadda

The VGF assistance would be shared equally by the Centre and the State governments, with 30 to 40 percent Central assistance available for projects undertaken under the PPP model in the healthcare sector. Nadda explained that the PPP model offers wide-ranging benefits to the public sector through private sector participation, including expertise, innovation, and mobilization of funds.