Visakhapatnam Steel Plant produces record liquid steel on December 24

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), recorded its highest-ever combined daily production from its two Steel Melting Shops on December 24. Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-1) and Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2) together achieved 143 heats, producing 20,934 tonnes of liquid steel.

The combined output surpassed the previous best of 142 heats achieved on January 10, 2021, marking a new production milestone for the steel plant. The performance is attributed to improved coordination between the two shops, better process planning and stable equipment operations throughout the day. On the same day, SMS-2 also recorded its highest single-day performance since its commissioning. The shop produced 73 heats, translating into 11,169 tonnes of liquid steel, exceeding its earlier record of 72 heats set on August 12, 2025.

These latest figures reflect the growing consistency, and operational stability of SMS-2, and its increasing contribution to the plant’s overall production. The record output was achieved through coordinated efforts of production, maintenance and logistics teams, along with disciplined execution on the shop floor. The uninterrupted material flow, adherence to operating schedules, and close monitoring of processes played a key role in achieving the new benchmarks. The role of employees across departments is highlighted in maintaining safety and quality standards, while achieving higher productivity. This achievement serves as a reference point for future planning and help the plant aim for sustained improvement in production levels. The latest milestone comes as RINL continues efforts to stabilise and strengthen operations at VSP, with a focus on consistent performance and efficient utilisation of its steelmaking facilities.