YSRCP accuses CM Naidu of using influence to close cases, vows Supreme Court action

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for getting all the cases against him closed within one month.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Thursday, YSRCP general secretary and former Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy accused Naidu of behaving like a monarch, and breaching the bail conditions by influencing institutions to get cases against him closed. “We will take the issue to the highest judicial body, and expose his misdeeds, and officials who resorted to misuse their power,” he said.

Mentioning that Naidu was in jail for 53 days in the skill development case, and police filed a chargesheet after questioning 150 witnesses, and recording statements of 18 officials in the Rs 371-crore scam, he said the case was closed despite the quash petition being pending before the Supreme Court.

“This apart, Naidu was involved in the Inner Ring Road, assigned lands, liquor, and other cases involving scams running into crores of rupees. He was using the same police to get the cases closed against him, thinking that he was not accountable to legal scrutiny. But we will knock on the doors of the apex court, and take the issue to its logical conclusion. The cases were closed by police at Naidu’s behest, which was a breach of bail conditions. A day will come when Naidu and all the officials involved will be brought to book, as we will not give up and keep exposing his manipulations at every given avenue,” Ponnavolu said.