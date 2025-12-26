YSRCP chief Jagan attends Christmas prayers at Pulivendula

KADAPA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in special Christmas prayers at the CSI Church in Pulivendula on Thursday.

Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharati, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, and other members of the YSR family, and relatives were present. After the prayers, a Christmas cake was cut at the church. Vijayamma blessed her son.

After attending the Christmas service, Jagan extended Christmas greetings to the people, and conveyed his wishes for peace, happiness and goodwill.

Rajampet MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Badvel MLA Dasari Sudha, Kadapa Mayor Paka Suresh, Deputy Mayor B Nityananda Reddy, former Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha, former MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, former mayor K Suresh Babu, and several YSRCP corporators and leaders participated in the Christmas celebrations.