Amaravati farmer collapses, dies at meeting over road alignment

VIJAYAWADA: A farmer, D Rama Rao (70), from Mandadam village in the capital region of Amaravati, collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest during a meeting conducted by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana and other public representatives and officials at Mandadam on Friday.

The meeting was held with farmers regarding the alignment of a road in the Amaravati capital city.

Rama Rao, who attended the meeting, spoke to the Minister and said that he had no objection to giving his residence for laying the road, but sought houses for all those losing their houses to the road at a good location near Thallayapalem village, along with all necessary facilities.

Later, Rama Rao sat on a chair at the meeting venue and collapsed after some time.

People nearby performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and he was later rushed to a hospital in a vehicle from Minister Narayana’s convoy. However, doctors declared him dead.

According to Thullur DSP Murali Krishna, the deceased, Rama Rao (70), had faced cardiac-related issues in the past and had been administered cardiac stents earlier.