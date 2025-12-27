Andhra Pradesh government sanctions Rs 90.50 crore for BC scholarships

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha has said that the government has sanctioned Rs 90.50 crore towards scholarships for OBC, EBC and DNT (Denotified and Nomadic Tribes) students pursuing education in government, private and aided educational institutions during the 2025–26 academic year under the PM YASASVI scheme.

In a release issued on Friday, Savitha stated that Rs 69.40 crore was sanctioned towards the second phase of post-metric scholarships for the 2025–26 academic year. Another Rs 21.10 crore was sanctioned towards the second phase of pre-metric scholarships for the same academic year.

Emphasising that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving high priority to the education of BC students, the Minister said financial constraints should not become a barrier to students pursuing their education. The government, she added, is committed to ensuring that eligible students receive timely scholarship support.