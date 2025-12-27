BJP committed to uplift of BCs in Andhra Pradesh: PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the development of Backward Classes (BCs) is possible only under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party’s Andhra Pradesh president PVN Madhav said that BJP is firmly committed to empowering BC communities both socially and economically.

Addressing a meeting of OBC State office-bearers held at the BJP State Office in Vijayawada on Friday, Madhav alleged that previous ruling parties treated BCs merely as vote banks and confined them only to the ballot box. In contrast, the BJP has taken concrete steps to promote BC leadership at the national level and provide them with meaningful representation, he said.

He assured that BJP would stand firmly by every BC community living across the state’s 175 Assembly constituencies, particularly those sustaining themselves through traditional caste-based occupations while preserving culture and traditions. The party would reach out to BCs who believe in their caste deities and depend on traditional professions for livelihood,he added.

While respecting the customs and traditions of BC communities, Madhav said BJP would also engage with leaders of the coalition government to address the challenges faced by BCs and work towards resolving their long-pending issues. This would help BCs overcome hurdles and move steadily towards development, he noted.

He also reiterated that the party is fully prepared to take all necessary steps for BC welfare. He expressed concern that many BC communities continue to face discrimination and asserted that the OBC Morcha would play a key role in uniting and strengthening the BC society. OBC State President Gopi Srinivas and others attended.