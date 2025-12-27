CM Naidu vows tough action against rowdyism

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the district police office, along with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said top priority will be given to protect the sanctity of Tirumala and safety of devotees. He advised police to use technology and surveillance through drones to prevent crime. He directed the police to be more alert in view of Vaikunta Ekadasi rush at Tirumala and steps should be taken for the safety of devotees.

The Chief Minister directed the police to act tough on rowdyism and warned of severe action rowdy elements in the guise of politicians and added that rowdies will be expelled from the state. He warned that no one will be spared and severe action will be taken on those who resort to anti social activities irrespective of party affiliations. He said that some people are resorting to mudslinging activities on the government for political mileage. The government will act tough on those who resort to false campaigns against the government using social media platforms.

Naidu further addressed the issue of rowdyism and anti-social activities, asserting that the state government would not tolerate such behavior under any circumstances. He warned that anyone indulging in such activities, even if they were politically affiliated, would face strict action, including exclusion from the state.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that anyone involved in illegal activities would be prosecuted, irrespective of their political ties, referring to the past instances where individuals from his own party had been sent to jail for criminal actions.

Chandrababu Naidu appreciated Tirupati police for their efforts in controlling ganja, drugs, and other illegal activities. He said strict action has been taken against criminals by opening suspect sheets, invoking the PD Act, and effectively preventing red sandalwood smuggling.