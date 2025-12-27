Coalition government committed to fishers welfare: Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya

ONGOLE: State Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu remains committed to the welfare and development of the fishermen community in the State.

“Since the beginning, TDP-led governments have always provided the best welfare programs and development opportunities to the Fishermen community,” the minister said.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu enhanced the fishing ban period compensation to `20,000 from `4,500. “Government provides social security pensions to all fishermen aged about 50 years and also provides fishing nets, boats and boat engines at subsidized prices. Fishermen should be benefited through the governments ‘See feed/ pisci culture enhancement measures. Further, in the coming years also the TDP-led coalition government will provide its best welfare measures to the community,” he said.

The minister distributed fishing net units sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Yojana to fishermen at his Turpu Naidupalem camp office. He handed over fishing nets and equipment worth `2.43 lakh per unit to seven beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the government will provide necessary boats and boat engines. He also said the government will soon provide auto-rickshaws to eligible fishermen with about a 40% subsidy.

District Fisheries Department officials and others attended the programme.