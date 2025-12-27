Country-made pistols, ammunition seized, three arrested in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur District SP P Jagadeesh announced the arrest of three members of an illegal arms supply gang, with police seizing five country-made pistols, seven magazines, 30 live bullets, three empty shells and swords.

The accused are Rohit Parmar (24) and Shivam Singh Parihar (25) from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, and Nalli Rajashekhar Reddy (32), a gym operator from Anantapur. A case was registered on December 12 under Crime No. 262/2025, invoking Sections 25(1B)(a) and 25(1B)(b) of the Arms Act.

Investigations revealed Parmar and Parihar had been procuring firearms cheaply in the Gwalior–Morena region and supplying them illegally to other states. Rajashekhar Reddy, who met them in Punjab three years ago, purchased a weapon to intimidate troublemakers at his gym and later assisted in sales using local contacts.

Acting on credible information, police arrested the trio near Prasannayapalli Railway Station.

The SP warned that illegal weapons pose a grave threat to public safety and vowed strict action against offenders.