Four die as car rams into bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district

KURNOOL: Four people died and two others sustained injuries in a road accident on NH-40 near Nallagatla village in Nandyal district on Friday.

Police said a Toyota Qualis travelling from Tirupati to Hyderabad lost control, struck a road divider and collided with an oncoming CGR private bus, killing all four occupants of the car on the spot.

Police identified the deceased as Shravan, 21; Gunderao Kulkarni, 46; Itikadi Narasimhulu, 30; and Siddappa, 50. All were residents of Nizampet in Hyderabad and originally hailed from Bidar district in Karnataka.

Police said the injured, Siddharth Kulkarni and Shiva Sai Kulkarni, were admitted to Nandyal Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Pramod, Circle Inspector (CI) BV Ramana and SI Varaprasad said the victims were returning to Hyderabad after providing catering services at a function in Tirupati. Investigation is underway.