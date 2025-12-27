Four officials suspended over illegal temple construction on public land in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: West Godavari District Collector and District Magistrate Chadalawada Nagarani has ordered the suspension of four officials for failing to prevent the unauthorised installation of a statue and construction of a Shivalayam temple on government and Zilla Parishad road land at Prathipadu village in Pentapadu mandal, in violation of High Court directions.

In a communication to West Godavari Superintendent of Police, District Collector Chadalawada Nagarani said illegal construction continued on public land in RS No. 7-13B, measuring 0.13 cents, despite clear and binding orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and repeated instructions from the district administration, leading to contempt proceedings.

Referring to a report submitted by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tadepalligudem, the Collector said unauthorised activities continued even after officials issued stop-work instructions and directed field staff to prevent encroachment. She said the land stood recorded as Zilla Parishad property and authorities had granted no permission for installing any statue or constructing a religious structure.