Four officials suspended over illegal temple construction on public land in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: West Godavari District Collector and District Magistrate Chadalawada Nagarani has ordered the suspension of four officials for failing to prevent the unauthorised installation of a statue and construction of a Shivalayam temple on government and Zilla Parishad road land at Prathipadu village in Pentapadu mandal, in violation of High Court directions.
In a communication to West Godavari Superintendent of Police, District Collector Chadalawada Nagarani said illegal construction continued on public land in RS No. 7-13B, measuring 0.13 cents, despite clear and binding orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and repeated instructions from the district administration, leading to contempt proceedings.
Referring to a report submitted by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tadepalligudem, the Collector said unauthorised activities continued even after officials issued stop-work instructions and directed field staff to prevent encroachment. She said the land stood recorded as Zilla Parishad property and authorities had granted no permission for installing any statue or constructing a religious structure.
Based on the findings, the District Collector ordered the suspension of Panchayat Secretary J Nageswara Rao of Prathipadu Gram Panchayat, Deputy MPDO YVR Vara Prasad of Prathipadu, Village Revenue Officer Grade-II Vasamsetti Umadevi of Prathipadu and Tahsildar T Raja Rajeswari of Pentapadu for failing to take timely and effective action to prevent encroachment and unauthorised construction on public land.
The Collector observed that failure by police, Panchayat Raj and revenue machinery at the field level, despite repeated requisitions from the revenue and Panchayat Raj departments seeking bandobust and protection, directly contributed to the violation of High Court orders and exposed the district administration to contempt proceedings.
Citing supervisory lapses, Nagarani issued show-cause notices to the Revenue Divisional Officer and the District Local Planning Officer, Tadepalligudem, seeking explanations for failure to ensure strict compliance with court directions.
Stating that the lapses amounted to dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming of government servants, the collector directed initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the suspended officials and warned of strict action to protect public land and enforce judicial orders.