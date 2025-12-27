International cybercrime network busted in Andhra Pradesh, 14 held

VIJAYAWADA: The Cybercrime Wing of Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department, along with the Department of Telecommunications, has busted an international cybercrime network by arresting 14 persons, including a foreign national.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Friday, Cybercrime SP Adhiraj Singh Rana said criminals from various countries procured highly advanced communication devices, and looted more than Rs 20 crore from around 60 persons. The network had caused a huge revenue loss to the DoT.

The CID seized 1,496 SIM cards, 14 SIM boxes, 22 mobile phones, eight routers, seven cameras, three UPS, and one laptop from the gang.

The cyberfraudsters mainly from South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Malaysia, used SIP softphones operating on laptops to route internet-based VoIP calls to foreign VoIP and SIP servers. These calls reached the FTTH broadband connection installed at the local operators residing in India.

“The SIM box connected to this broadband converted international calls into local GSM calls, and routed them though multiple Indian SIM cards installed in the SIM box to various mobile network towers. As a result, the call received by the victim appeared to be from the Indian number, and people are being cheated in the name of OTP and job scams, investment frauds and other crimes,” he said.