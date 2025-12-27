Medically unfit APSRTC staff to get alternative jobs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief, the State government has provided alternative employment to APSRTC employees, who have been declared medically unfit. Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu issued a GO in this regard on Friday.

As per the GO, the benefit has been extended to beyond RTC drivers. Alternative jobs will be provided to RTC employees, who became medically unfit on or after January 1, 2020, following the merger of the corporation with the State government.

Earlier, the policy of providing alternative employment was limited only to drivers, who were declared medically unfit.

“The new decision expands the scope to include drivers, conductors and all other categories of RTC employees. The government has decided to offer alternative employment to employees, who are medically unfit in 21 identified categories, while working in the RTC. The same policy will continue even after the merger, ensuring that employees declared medically unfit in these 21 categories are accommodated with suitable alternative jobs,” reads the GO.

Medically unfit employees may be given posts such as record tracer and assistant mechanic, depending on eligibility. If an employee is not eligible for any post in the RTC, the government has directed that suitable jobs be provided in other departments based on their qualifications.