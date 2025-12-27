No fishing, only prayers: Pedajalaripeta in Visakhapatnam marks 21st tsunami anniversary

VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents of Pedajalaripeta, a fishing village in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marked the 21st anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami by offering special prayers to Goddess Gangamma at the seashore on Friday.
The prayers were organised under the aegis of the Pedajalaripeta Grama Seva Sangham. Thousands of women gathered along the shore, chanting “Challaga choodamma… Gangamma Thalli,” and offered milk, turmeric and vermilion at the shore. The ritual was performed as an expression of gratitude for what the community believes was divine protection during the tsunami and as a prayer that such a disaster should never occur again.
The devastating tsunami struck coastal regions on December 26, 2004, following a massive undersea earthquake near Sumatra in Indonesia. The disaster claimed over 2.3 lakh lives across several countries, including India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. While large parts of the Indian coastline were severely affected, Pedajalaripeta escaped major loss of life and property.
Since 2005, the fishing community of Pedajalaripeta has been observing Gangamma Puja every year on December 26. Locals believe that the presence of the Goddess Gangamma temple near the shore protected the village from the fury of the waves. Over the years, the annual observance has evolved into a major community event.
This year’s programme witnessed the participation of traditional fishermen, elders from neighbouring fishing villages, representatives of various associations and thousands of women from the locality. As part of the tradition, no fishermen ventured into the sea on the day, suspending all fishing activities as a mark of respect.
Parvathy, a resident performing puja, told TNIE that since 2005, December 26 has been strictly observed as a day of prayer. “On this day, no one goes fishing. We gather here to thank Gangamma for protecting our village,” she said.
A fisherman, Kondababu, recalled that during the 2004 tsunami, seawater entered the fishing harbour, causing minor damage to a road, but no boats were destroyed and no lives were lost in the village. “This puja is our way of expressing gratitude. Our women bring water from their homes and offer milk, kumkum, turmeric and coconuts at the shore,” he said.
The entire village, with a population of over 10,000, observes the puja as a festival. Homes are decorated with mango leaves and traditional toranalu, while drums and dances accompany the rituals. Women carry turmeric- and vermilion-mixed water with neem leaves to offer to the deity.
Across coastal regions in India and other affected countries, the 21st anniversary of the tsunami was observed with prayers and remembrance ceremonies to honour those who lost their lives in the disaster.