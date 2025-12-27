No fishing, only prayers: Pedajalaripeta in Visakhapatnam marks 21st tsunami anniversary

VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents of Pedajalaripeta, a fishing village in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marked the 21st anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami by offering special prayers to Goddess Gangamma at the seashore on Friday.

The prayers were organised under the aegis of the Pedajalaripeta Grama Seva Sangham. Thousands of women gathered along the shore, chanting “Challaga choodamma… Gangamma Thalli,” and offered milk, turmeric and vermilion at the shore. The ritual was performed as an expression of gratitude for what the community believes was divine protection during the tsunami and as a prayer that such a disaster should never occur again.

The devastating tsunami struck coastal regions on December 26, 2004, following a massive undersea earthquake near Sumatra in Indonesia. The disaster claimed over 2.3 lakh lives across several countries, including India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. While large parts of the Indian coastline were severely affected, Pedajalaripeta escaped major loss of life and property.

Since 2005, the fishing community of Pedajalaripeta has been observing Gangamma Puja every year on December 26. Locals believe that the presence of the Goddess Gangamma temple near the shore protected the village from the fury of the waves. Over the years, the annual observance has evolved into a major community event.