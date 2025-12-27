Parakamani theft case: ACB submits sealed report to Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has submitted a sealed investigation report to the Andhra Pradesh High Court detailing its probe into the assets of Ravikumar, the accused in the theft case related to the Tirumala Srivari Parakamani, and his family members on Friday.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad examined the report submitted by the ACB Director General and stated that orders would be passed at a later date. The court adjourned further hearing in the matter to January 5.

During the proceedings, the court observed that the investigation had already made significant progress and suggested that the police to examine the possibility of registering another FIR, as the case involves multiple and distinct aspects. It may be recalled that the Parakamani theft case was compromised in a Lok Adalat on September 9, 2023, without obtaining approval from either the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board or the Executive Officer.

A petition challenging the settlement of the case in the Lok Adalat was heard earlier by the High Court, following which directions were issued to the ACB to conduct a detailed investigation into the assets of the accused in the Parakamani theft case.