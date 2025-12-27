Sniffer dog’s last rites performed in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla

ONGOLE: The Bapatla Police gave full police honours to sniffer dog Tiger, which died due to illness, during a farewell ceremony held on Friday. Bapatla SP paid floral tributes at the police dog kennel in Vedullapalli village limits and officials later conducted the last rites with full honours.

As per officials, Tiger was about 8 years and 11 months. The police inducted Tiger into service in 2017 after training at the APSP Sixth Battalion in Mangalagiri. They initially deployed Tiger with the combined Guntur district security dog squad and later allocated it to Bapatla. Officials said Tiger excelled in explosive detection and VIP security duties.