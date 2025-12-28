AP BJP president calls for united stand over attacks on Bangla Hindus

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president PVN Madhav has urged all political parties and citizens to respond strongly to the developments in neighbouring Bangladesh and raise their voice for the protection of Hindus, who are allegedly facing attacks and violence.

Reacting to reports of mob attacks and killings targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, Madhav said that the situation should not be viewed in isolation and called upon every political party to closely monitor the developments in the neighbouring country.

He said that there was a moral responsibility to speak out for the safety and security of Hindus living there. He questioned why Indians, in general, were not responding strongly to the situation unfolding in Bangladesh. “Bangladesh infiltration is not something that has started just now; it has been happening since 1971, when the war took place.

At that time, as refugees, we sheltered around three crore people. After Bangladesh became an independent country following those events, this process began from then onwards. There has been an environment of attacks on Hindus from earlier times. Pakistan had a conspiracy to completely kill and wipe out Hindus.

This conspiracy succeeded in West Pakistan, but in East Pakistan the people did not accept it, he stated.