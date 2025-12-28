AP CM Naidu lauds NTR institutions

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said NTR Educational Institutions, established to support children from families affected by factional violence and road accidents, have grown from ‘a small sapling into a large tree’.

He noted that the institutions and the NTR Trust are being efficiently run by Nara Bhuvaneshwari, who joined him at the anniversary celebrations of NTR Educational Institutions held at Gandipet in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister inspected the NTR School premises and recalled Gandipet’s past as the central office of the TDP. “At one time, this place functioned as a training centre for political leaders. Today, it has transformed into a centre that educates students. The very classrooms where students study today, once hosted leadership training camps,” he said.

Highlighting student achievements, Naidu said four students cleared the Group-I examinations, and three were selected as Junior Civil Judges. Twenty-nine students secured admissions in prestigious institutions across the country. “We started this institution with 131 students; today, 1,641 are studying here. The credit for this growth goes entirely to Nara Bhuvaneshwari,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuvaneshwari said NTR believed service to humanity is service to God, and the Trust continues to function in that spirit. She said the Trust works to uplift the poor, support students and families, and provide free education to orphaned children.

Through NTR Trust, healthcare services, thalassemia centres and NTR Sanjeevani Clinics are being run. The Civil Services Academy trains UPSC aspirants, while initiatives such as Stree Shakti provide employment to poor women and NTR Sujala supplies safe drinking water.

“Students educated through NTR Educational Institutions are excelling in priority sectors, and during times of distress, we stand by people in every possible way,” she said.