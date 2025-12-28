AP government forms panel to classify dry, Jareebu lands

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Saturday formed a State Level Committee to re-examine and finalise the Jareebu/Dry Land Classification in Capital City Villages covering Ac.202.205 Cts.

The Members of the Committee include Ashutosh Shrivastava (Joint Collector, Guntur), N Srinivas (Joint Director, Ground Water Department), M Venkateswarlu (Project Officer, APMIP / Addl. Director, Horticulture Dept), Kezia (Joint Director, Survey, O/o CCLA, Mangalagiri) and Sridhar (Additional Director, O/o Commissioner of Agriculture).

The Committee will have to conduct field enquiry on classification of Jareebu/Dry lands covering an extent of 202.205 acres in the villages of capital city as determined by DLC headed by the Special Collector (LA), KL Rao Sagar (Pulichintala) Project, Guntur.

The Verification of the lands should be done as per the criteria defined and with the cutoff date of December 8, 2014.

The Committee should submit its report to the Guntur Collector within 45 days from the date of communication of this order.