CM Chandrababu Naidu consoles family of deceased Amaravati ryot

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday spoke to the family members of farmer Dondapati Rama Rao over the phone and expressed his condolences following his death.

Rama Rao, a resident of Mandadam village in the Amaravati capital region, died of cardiac arrest on Friday while attending a meeting held to discuss issues related to the proposed N-8 road. The meeting was organised by Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar for farmers likely to lose their houses due to the road project.

The Chief Minister assured the bereaved family that the State government would stand by them in this difficult time. He also advised Minister Narayana and MLA Sravan Kumar to extend all necessary support to the family.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, along with MLA Sravan Kumar, visited Rama Rao’s residence and paid their respects to the departed farmer.

YSRCP blames govt for Amaravati ryot’s death

Mangalagiri YSRCP Coordinator Dontireddy Vemareddy accused the coalition government of betraying Amaravati farmers who sacrificed their land and homes for the capital.