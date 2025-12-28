Elaborate arrangements in place for Tirumala Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Saturday said that extensive arrangements have been made for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, scheduled from December 30 to January 8 at the Tirumala temple, in view of the anticipated heavy rush of devotees.
The Additional EO inspected the darshan queue lines from Shila Thoranam in Tirumala along with senior officials from various departments. During the inspection, he issued several instructions to ensure smooth movement and better amenities for devotees.
As part of the review, he personally checked drinking water taps, food distribution points and toilet facilities in the queue lines. He also interacted with devotees to gather feedback on the arrangements. Later, speaking to the media, he said that most of the preparations for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan had already been completed.
Based on feedback from devotees, several changes have been made to the queue lines, he said. Seating arrangements have been provided, drinking water facilities strengthened and additional toilets set up adjacent to the queue lines. In view of the winter season, special steps have been taken to ensure that the food served does not get cold. Additional mobile water drums and three mobile food vans have also been deployed.
The Additional EO inspected information boards displayed in various languages in the queue lines and other key locations to help devotees make proper use of the facilities provided by TTD. He appealed to devotees to utilise these facilities and have a peaceful darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy with patience.
DyEOs Lokanatham, Rajendra, Somannarayana and Srinivas, DE Chandrasekhar, IT Deputy GM Venkateswarlu Naidu, Ashwini Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Venkatasubbareddy, vigilance officials and staff were present.
In view of the expected heavy rush during the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, TTD has cancelled the issuance of SSD tokens at the Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati from Dec 28 to Jan 7. Devotees have been requested to take note of the decision.