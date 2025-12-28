Elaborate arrangements in place for Tirumala Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Saturday said that extensive arrangements have been made for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, scheduled from December 30 to January 8 at the Tirumala temple, in view of the anticipated heavy rush of devotees.

The Additional EO inspected the darshan queue lines from Shila Thoranam in Tirumala along with senior officials from various departments. During the inspection, he issued several instructions to ensure smooth movement and better amenities for devotees.

As part of the review, he personally checked drinking water taps, food distribution points and toilet facilities in the queue lines. He also interacted with devotees to gather feedback on the arrangements. Later, speaking to the media, he said that most of the preparations for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan had already been completed.