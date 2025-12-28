Final notification on district reorganisation in Andhra Pradesh on December 31

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said a final notification on the reorganisation of districts in the State will be issued on December 31 after duly considering the suggestions and objections received on the draft notification.

It may be noted here that the State government issued a preliminary notification on the district reorganisation on November 27, proposing the creation of three new districts and five new revenue divisions. It has received a total of 927 representations from across the State on the preliminary notification.

Naidu held a review on reorganisation of districts at his camp office on Saturday. Five mandals in Gudur Assembly constituency will be merged back into Nellore district as per suggestions. The proposals to retain Railway Koduru in Tirupati district, Rayachoti in Madanapalle, and Rajampet, Siddavatam and Vontimitta in Kadapa were discussed. However, a final decision on the retention of mandals is yet to be taken.

Considering its vast area, there was consensus on bifurcating Adoni mandal. In Anakapalle district, it was decided to set up Adda Road Junction division in place of Nakkapalli. Munagapaka mandal will be included in Anakapalle division, while Achyutapuram will be brought under the purview of Adda Road. No changes will be made in the proposed Polavaram district with Rampachodavaram as its headquarters.