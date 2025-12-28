FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman to visit model village PM Lanka in AP on December 28

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: West Godavari District Collector C Nagarani on Saturday said that Pedamainavanilanka (PM Lanka) village in Narasapuram mandal is emerging as a landmark of integrated rural development, driven by government schemes and strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) support, ahead of the visit of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

The Union Minister, who will travel by road from Vijayawada, is scheduled to arrive at the Digital Building in PM Lanka around 11 am.

She will participate in the Mann Ki Baat programme and later inaugurate drone and artificial intelligence skill development training programmes being implemented under CSR by Sient Pvt Ltd.

The Minister will also review paintings prepared by students on the ‘Viksit Bharat – Digital India’ theme. Memorandums of Understanding with a game hub and Exim Bank are also expected to be signed during the visit.

The Collector said a 100-metre anti-erosion embankment, taken up at a cost of Rs 13.72 crore, has achieved 55 per cent progress and is targeted for completion by January 2026. The project will ensure long-term coastal safety.