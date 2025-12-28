NDA prioritising Srikakulam development: Minister Rammohan Naidu

SRIKAKULAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said the TDP-led NDA coalition government was giving top priority to the comprehensive development of Srikakulam district.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was focusing strongly on agriculture and industrial growth despite the State’s weak fiscal position. The minister was speaking at the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) review meeting held at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall here.

District Collector Swapnil Dinkar, Superintendent of Police Maheswara Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and officials from various departments attended the meeting. The participants reviewed issues relating to road safety, agriculture, civil supplies, NABARD, DWAMA, rural water supply, medical and health, mining, education, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, housing, Jal Jeevan Mission, DRDA and other departments.

As DISHA chairman, Rammohan Naidu urged district officials to take special initiatives to accelerate development by effectively utilising welfare schemes and development programmes of the Union government.

He said he would make efforts to secure funds by coordinating with various departments of the Union Government, and called upon officials to work with focus.