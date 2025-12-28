Police intensify counselling drive to make Guntur district drug-free

VIJAYAWADA: The Guntur police on Saturday intensified enforcement and awareness programmes to make the district drug-free. As part of the drive, police are conducting naka bandi, cordon-and-search operations and special surprise checks across all police station limits.

SP Vakul Jindal supervised a cordon-and-search operation at Swarna Bharathi Nagar under Nallapadu police station limits in the Guntur South police sub-division. He interacted with residents and explained the harmful effects of ganja, its impact on families and the legal consequences of drug-related offences. He warned rowdy and suspect sheeters against illegal activities and urged the public to report drug abuse or threats to public peace to the police or by dialling 112.

Police counselled six rowdy sheeters, five ganja peddlers and two suspect sheeters. Police seized 57 two-wheelers and nine autos without valid documents. At Pragathi Nagar under Pata Old Guntur police station limits, two rowdy sheeters and one suspect sheeter and seized 20 two-wheelers without documents were counselled.

At Gandalayapeta under Mangalagiri Town police station limits, police counselled four rowdy sheeters, five suspect sheeters and two ganja peddlers and seized 72 two-wheelers for no documents.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police Murali Krishna (North), Abdul Aziz (East) and Bhanuodaya (South).