Reports on Annamayya slicing refuted

KADAPA: Transport, Youth and Sports Minister Mandipalli Rampasad Reddy has urged the public not to believe rumours circulating on social media about the proposed division of Annamayya district.

In a video message released from Rayachoti, the Minister appealed for calm, stressing that unverified reports should not lead to unrest. He said misleading claims were being shared online, suggesting that Annamayya district would be split and Rayachoti merged into Madanapalle district. Refuting these, he clarified that Rayachoti will remain the district headquarters.

Reddy recalled that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier assured people that Rayachoti would serve as the headquarters, and voters placed their trust in the Telugu Desam Party based on that commitment.

He emphasised that no final decision has been taken. “I am leaving for Vijayawada now. I will personally meet the Chief Minister and ensure that Rayachoti constituency remains the headquarters of Annamayya district,” he said. Appealing for restraint, the Minister asked people not to protest or express dissatisfaction.