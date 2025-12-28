Rs 3 crore pending dues: Power to Durga temple cut in AP, restored later

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) disconnected electricity supply to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Saturday following its failure to clear Rs 3.08 crore pending dues.

However, the power supply to Durga temple was restored after the Endowments officials held a meeting with APCPDCL management.

According to APCPDCL officials, the Devasthanam had not paid electricity bills since February 2023. Despite issuing multiple notices seeking clearance of the pending dues, there was no response from the temple authorities, prompting the power utility to disconnect electricity supply from the High Tension line. In the interim, arrangements were made to maintain essential services, using generator.

The Devasthanam said power is being generated through its solar plant at Pamulakaluva, and repeatedly urged APCPDCL to facilitate net metering. “APCPDCL has failed to record power generated from the solar plant, citing technical reasons,” said temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik.