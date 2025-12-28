RSASTF files record 64 cases in 2025

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), Tirupati, functioning under the Andhra Pradesh Police in coordination with the Forest Department, recorded major achievements in preventing and detecting Red Sanders smuggling during 2025.
Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus), an endangered and highly valuable species endemic to AP, continues to attract organised interstate smuggling syndicates due to global demand. Along with Forest Conservator, C Selvam and Task Force SP Srinivas, SP and RSASTF Head L Subbarayudu said, “During 2025, RSASTF registered 64 criminal cases related to Red Sanders smuggling and arrested 263 accused, including smugglers, transporters, organisers and habitual offenders.”
He added that enforcement teams seized 1,872 Red Sanders logs weighing 35,476 kg, preventing large-scale illegal transportation and export. The Task Force seized 63 vehicles, including cars and lorries, used in smuggling activities.
“Operationally, the Task Force conducted 920 enforcement operations, comprising entry and exit point checks, deep forest combing and special surprise raids in vulnerable areas. Young and physically fit personnel were deployed for strenuous forest duties, covering up to 10 kilometres of forest terrain daily, including night halts at designated locations,” the SP said. He stated that courts disposed of 32 cases, resulting in 25 convictions, four acquittals and three abated cases. The Task Force achieved a conviction rate of 87.5 per cent, the highest since its inception.
“As a deterrent measure, two Preventive Detention (PD) Act cases were invoked against notorious smugglers, and attachment of properties belonging to potential smugglers was initiated,” the SP added.
Subbarayudu said the Task Force achieved inter-state successes through operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and New Delhi, with seizures worth Rs 16.5 crore. “Ten smugglers were arrested, dealing a major blow to organised networks,” he said.
Through sustained enforcement and community outreach, 2025 emerged as a milestone year for RSASTF in protecting AP’s forest wealth, he added.