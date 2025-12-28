RSASTF files record 64 cases in 2025

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), Tirupati, functioning under the Andhra Pradesh Police in coordination with the Forest Department, recorded major achievements in preventing and detecting Red Sanders smuggling during 2025.

Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus), an endangered and highly valuable species endemic to AP, continues to attract organised interstate smuggling syndicates due to global demand. Along with Forest Conservator, C Selvam and Task Force SP Srinivas, SP and RSASTF Head L Subbarayudu said, “During 2025, RSASTF registered 64 criminal cases related to Red Sanders smuggling and arrested 263 accused, including smugglers, transporters, organisers and habitual offenders.”

He added that enforcement teams seized 1,872 Red Sanders logs weighing 35,476 kg, preventing large-scale illegal transportation and export. The Task Force seized 63 vehicles, including cars and lorries, used in smuggling activities.