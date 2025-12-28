Srisailam temple sets record in single-day income

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Devasthanam recorded its highest-ever income in a single day, earning Rs 1.46 crore within 24 hours on December 26, 2025, driven by a surge in pilgrim footfall during continuous holidays and year-end days and the expanded use of digital services.

Temple officials said online transactions played a key role in the record collections. For the first time in the temple’s history, online revenue alone touched Rs 73,19,314 in a single day, with 12,000 digital transactions completed.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Executive Officer of Srisailam Devasthanam M. Srinivasa Rao and Chairman of the Srisailam Temple Trust Board Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu said the Devasthanam has been extensively implementing online systems in line with State government directives to enhance devotee convenience.

They said devotees can book Sparsha Darshan, Rs 300 Athi Seegra Darshan, Rs 150 Seegra Darshan tickets and tickets for all 14 Arjitha Sevas through the online platform. Devotees can also access darshan and sevas through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service (95523 00009).

Officials said the revenue was generated from online bookings for darshan, laddu prasadam, arjitha abhishekams, other sevas, donations and tonsuring services.

Offline collections on the same day amounted to Rs 73,75,511, taking total income to Rs 1,46,94,825.

Despite December 26 being a normal working day, the temple achieved record-level income due to the heavy influx of devotees, officials said.

Anticipating the rush, the Devasthanam made elaborate arrangements, including systematic queue management, deployment of staff on special duties and extensive use of Shiva Sevak volunteers at queue complexes, darshan lines and annaprasadam centres.

Temple authorities appealed to devotees to make maximum use of online services for a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.