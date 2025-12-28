Stick to allotted slots, TTD EO tells devotees

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the annual Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at the Tirumala Srivari Temple, scheduled from December 30 to January 8, in view of the anticipated heavy rush of pilgrims.

Speaking to Express, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said devotees would be allowed darshan both with and without tokens from January 2 to 8, while during the first three days—December 30, 31 and January 1—darshan would be available only to devotees who obtained tokens through the e-dip system.

He said 55,000 tokens were issued for Ekadasi, 68,000 for Dwadasi and 70,000 for Thrayodasi, adding that up to 3.5 lakh devotees would be permitted daily from January 2 onwards.

Singhal appealed to devotees to strictly adhere to their allotted date and time slots and not to arrive too early or too late. He urged pilgrims to rely only on official TTD information and not on social media or unverified sources. Real-time, AI-integrated updates on darshan time, queue position and crowd flow will be provided through TTD channels, call centres, public address systems, LED screens and the media.

He said several changes were made in queue lines based on devotees’ feedback. Facilities such as seating, drinking water, additional toilets, mobile water drums and food vans have been arranged. Special care has been taken to ensure food does not get cold during winter.

Meanwhile, the issuance of SSD tokens at the Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati has been cancelled from December 28 to January 7.

Devotees have been requested to note the change and cooperate with TTD for a smooth and peaceful darshan.