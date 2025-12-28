Vizag Police launch transgender rehab drive

VISAKHAPATNAM; The Vizag City Police on Saturday launched a rehabilitation programme for transgender persons under Mission Jyothirgamaiah, focusing on dignified living through empathetic and sustainable solutions. Commissioner of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi, along with Mayor of Visakhapatnam Peela Srinivasa Rao and senior officials, distributed appointment letters at the city police conference hall.

Bagchi said it addressed public concerns such as begging at traffic signals, disturbances during functions, incidents at public transport, and aggressive behaviour, opting for a humanitarian approach.

Police held a meeting with around 160 transgender persons on May 10, to promote lawful livelihoods and hear their concerns. Bagchi said, “Begging is not a solution and empowerment through rehabilitation and employment is the way forward.”