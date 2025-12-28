YSRCP cadres have resorted to rowdyism: Minister Vangalapudi Anitha
VIJAYAWADA: Observing that leaders and activists of the YSRCP are behaving like maniacs with highly objectionable acts and threats against political opponents, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not taking any initiative to control his party members.
Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Anitha alleged that YSRCP cadre had resorted to rowdyism.
On the other hand, the alleged violent, provocative and unlawful acts involving YSRCP cadre across AP have sparked widespread concern, forcing the State police to initiate criminal action and impose remands in multiple cases. The incidents — ranging from public goat beheadings and blood anointing of political banners to open threats of violence — were reported from several districts in connection with the birthday of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
According to police records, YSRCP activists and local leaders were allegedly involved in slaughtering goats in public places, splashing blood on flex banners, and staging celebratory displays that violated criminal law, animal cruelty statutes and public order norms. These acts occurred in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor and East Godavari districts, including near temples, bus stands and residential areas, raising serious law-and-order concerns.
In several cases, police registered FIRs under relevant sections of the BNS Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, took the accused into custody and produced them before courts. Law enforcement officials issued a blunt warning that ‘rappa rappa’ slogans, public bloodshed and weaponised political symbolism would inevitably lead to jail, stressing that taking up knives or glorifying violence would guarantee imprisonment.
Among the most disturbing incidents was the erection of a provocative YSRCP flex banner in East Godavari district, containing explicit threats of beheading opponents using ‘rappa rappa’ slogans, prompting immediate police intervention to avert a breakdown of law and order.
In another case, celebratory disturbances involving YSRCP activists led to an assault on a pregnant woman.