YSRCP cadres have resorted to rowdyism: Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that leaders and activists of the YSRCP are behaving like maniacs with highly objectionable acts and threats against political opponents, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not taking any initiative to control his party members.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Anitha alleged that YSRCP cadre had resorted to rowdyism.

On the other hand, the alleged violent, provocative and unlawful acts involving YSRCP cadre across AP have sparked widespread concern, forcing the State police to initiate criminal action and impose remands in multiple cases. The incidents — ranging from public goat beheadings and blood anointing of political banners to open threats of violence — were reported from several districts in connection with the birthday of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.