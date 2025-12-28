YSRCP failed to corner NDA government, says CWC member Gidugu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudraraju on Saturday said the Congress party has a bright future in Andhra Pradesh, while alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has failed to effectively corner the NDA governments at the Centre and in the State.

Speaking to the media here, Rudraraju said the party would soon chalk out an action plan to galvanise the Congress from the grassroots level and strengthen its presence across all districts. He described it as unfortunate that the YSRCP had failed to expose what he termed as the wrong policies of the Chandrababu Naidu government.

He alleged that there was no coordination among the NDA alliance partners in the State and claimed that not a single development work had been taken up in preparation for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

Rudraraju also came down heavily on the NDA government at the Centre for changing the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging that the move was politically motivated. He said the decision undermined Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and diluted a landmark rural welfare programme.He recalled that MGNREGA symbolised Gandhian ideals of ‘Gram Swaraj’ and ‘Antyodaya’ and was closely associated with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who played a key role in conceptualising the Act through the National Advisory Council.