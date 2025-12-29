11.5 kg of weed, 37 ganja chocolates seized on Bokaro Express, 4 held

ONGOLE: Prakasam police seized 11.5 kg of ganja and 37 ganja chocolates from four passengers travelling on the Bokaro Express during special searches conducted on Saturday night.

District Superintendent of Police Harshavardhana Raju commended the officers and staff for their efforts in intercepting the contraband.

According to officials, a joint team comprising the Eagle unit, Task Force, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and the Rocksy dog squad, led by Ongole Women Police Station CI Sudhakar, carried out extensive checks at Ongole railway station and on express trains passing through.

During the inspection of the Bokaro Express between Ongole and Singarayakonda, the team discovered the ganja stocks and chocolates.

Four passengers — Aashi (25) Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu; Ranjith Budek (24) of Balangir district, Odisha; Basudev Bodak (26) of Malkangiri district, Odisha; and Lokendra Bore (30) of Balangir district, Odisha — were detained and handed over to the GRP for further investigation.

Sub-inspectors, along with Eagle team, and special staff, participated in the operation.