Andhra Pradesh set to make a major leap in public transport with 750 electric buses

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to make a major leap in clean and modern public transport with the allotment of 750 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Of these, 150 buses will be deployed in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant step towards reducing pollution, and improving urban mobility in the Port City.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has already issued a Letter of Award (LoA) to the successful operator, paving the way for accelerated deployment of e-buses.

According to officials, the move will not only modernise the State’s bus fleet but also contribute to lowering carbon emissions and improving air quality in urban centres.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), successfully concluding India’s largest mega tender for 10,900 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme.

While the tender primarily covered Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat and Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh’s inclusion under the parallel PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, ensures the State is firmly part of the national electric mobility drive.

According to CESL, the nationwide initiative is expected to reduce 4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, replacing thousands of diesel buses with quieter, cleaner, and cost-effective electric vehicles.

For Andhra Pradesh, this translates into improved living standards, reduced noise levels, and healthier urban environments.

Officials highlighted that the demand aggregation model adopted by CESL has made electric buses financially viable with Gross Cost Contract (GCC) rates now even lower compared to CNG and diesel buses.