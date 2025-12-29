APCC chief Sharmila Reddy calls for stir to achieve ‘BJP-mukt bharat’

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy extended greetings to party workers and supporters on the occasion of the 141st Congress Foundation Day, while issuing a strong call for a renewed struggle against the BJP.

In a post on X, Sharmila described the Congress Party as the ‘compass of India,’ recalling its historic role in liberating the nation from British colonial rule, laying the foundations of modern India, and steering the country towards development. She said the sacrifices made under Congress leadership during the freedom movement continue to bear fruit in the nation’s progress today.

Sharmila alleged that the BJP and its ideological affiliates are undermining the country’s democratic values and distorting the sacrifices of freedom fighters. She accused the ruling party of attempting to alter the Constitution, exploiting natural resources, and imposing authoritarian governance by weakening institutions.

She further charged that the RSS is polluting India’s pluralistic fabric by promoting religious divisions, and asserted that the country now needs a ‘second freedom struggle’ to safeguard its dignity and unity.

Sharmila urged Congress workers to draw inspiration from the courage and sacrifices of past generations and prepare for a mass movement to achieve a ‘BJP-mukt Bharat.’ She emphasised that only under Congress leadership can the nation reclaim democracy.