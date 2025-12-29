Andhra Pradesh

BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy attacks actor Prakash Raj over Maoist issue

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has launched a strong attack on actor Prakash Raj, accusing him of spreading selective narratives and ignoring the ground realities of Maoist violence.

In a social media post, he said misinformation spreads rapidly if not countered in time and asserted that placing facts before society is a responsibility.

He pointed out that Maoists have killed several innocents, including tribals, police personnel and political leaders, and questioned whether Prakash Raj had ever condemned such killings.

He also referred to instances where tribal villagers were allegedly murdered in forests under the label of ‘informers’ and asked why there was silence on those incidents.

Highlighting the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, He said thousands of Maoists had returned to the mainstream and questioned why this was ignored.

He also criticised the repeated references to RSS, stating that leaders across parties have acknowledged its role, and accused Raj of aligning with Left ideologies to stay relevant.

