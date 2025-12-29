CM Chandrababu Naidu asks panel to take a final call on Markapur district as per public opinion

ONGOLE: The government’s exercise on the formation of the new Markapur district, with Markapur as headquarters, has concluded with the deadline for objections and suggestions on the preliminary notification ending on December 28.

Officials are now preparing to issue the final notification by the end of the month.

At a recent meeting of the Ministers’ sub-committee, discussions centred on whether Donakonda and Kurichedu mandals from the Darsi Assembly segment, and Podili mandal from the Markapur segment, should remain in Prakasam district.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the committee to consider public opinion expressed by local leaders before finalising recommendations. A decision is expected on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials are identifying suitable buildings to house the new Collector’s office and SP office.

“There is a mixed opinion on whether Donakonda, Kurichedu and Podili mandals should be merged or continue in their present districts. The government must weigh whether to prioritise proximity to the district headquarters or keep assembly segments intact. The sub-committee will submit its final report shortly,” Minister Dr Swamy said.

As per the preliminary notification, the Darsi Assembly segment will remain in Prakasam district, while the Addanki and Kandukur segments will rejoin Prakasam. The new Markapur district is proposed to comprise Kanigiri, Markapur, Giddalur and Yerragonda Palem segments.

Debate continues over Donakonda and Kurichedu, with some arguing the backward mandals would benefit from inclusion in the new district. Opinions are also divided on Podili, which lies within the Markapur segment but has closer ties to Ongole and neighbouring Darsi in Prakasam district.