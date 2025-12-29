CM Naidu lauds Andhra Pradesh’s triumphant shuttlers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Andhra Pradesh women’s badminton team and Surya Charisma Tarini for their impressive performance at the Senior National Badminton Championship 2025 held in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Naidu praised Surya Charisma Tarini for winning gold in the Senior Women’s Singles and the AP women’s team for securing silver in the senior team event, their first such achievement at the championship.

The CM noted that hosting the national tournament in Vijayawada after 10 years highlighted AP’s growing presence in Indian sports.

SAAP chief Animini Ravi Naidu extended congratulations to Surya Charisma Tarini and the women’s team.