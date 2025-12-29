CM Naidu visits bereaved ex-MP Kambhampati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the residence of former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao at Pedavutupalli village in Unguturu mandal.

The Chief Minister offered condolences on the demise of Rammohan Rao’s mother Venkata Narasamma, paid floral tributes to her portrait, and personally consoled the bereaved family members.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Gannavaram Airport. The Union Minister had arrived after completing her tour of West Godavari district, and the Chief Minister held a courteous meeting with her. During the interaction, both leaders discussed several key issues.