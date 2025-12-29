CPI opposes AP’s plan to run new medical colleges under PPP model

VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna has strongly opposed the Andhra Pradesh government’s plan to run newly established medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He demanded that the State immediately withdraw the proposal and ensure that all medical colleges remain under full government control.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Ramakrishna accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of showing undue enthusiasm in handing over government-funded medical institutions to private players.

He noted that political parties, student and youth organizations, civil society groups, and intellectuals across the state are united in opposing the PPP policy.

Citing former Union Health Secretary Sujatha Rao’s recent article, Ramakrishna said the PPP model in medical education would not only burden patients but also disadvantage students from middle-class and economically weaker sections.